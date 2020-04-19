(Video) Klopp checks in with Salah to make sure Lovren is keeping in touch in new Zoom snippet

This is like a TV show! I’ll be honest, when Liverpool uploaded the first group video-call clips, I didn’t expect to enjoy them as much as I am.

They’re brilliant – it’s like following your favourite vloggers online. The steady flow of fresh club content is hugely appreciated by fans alike.

In the latest Zoom snippet, Jurgen Klopp checks in with Mo Salah to make sure best mate Dejan Lovren is keeping in touch with him.

The boss also makes a fuss of Divock Origi because it was the Belgian’s birthday on the day of recording.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):