Deeney praises Henderson for LFC captain’s role in #PlayersTogether

When Troy Deeney speaks Liverpool – he’s usually praising Virgil van Dijk for another stellar performance – but on this occasion – he’s reserved his praise for captain Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool’s skipper was instrumental in the #PlayersTogether campaign which was created to provide money for NHS causes by multiple Premier League footballers.

Deeney, Harry Maguire and Mark Noble also played leading roles.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a long time in terms of talking,” Deeney said in an interview with Match of the Day X, cited by the Watford Observer.

“And then you’re talking about getting every player from every Premier League team all on the same page, so it took a lot of work in between the captains and the players, but massive shout out to Jordan Henderson, he’s done a lot of groundwork, him and James Milner.”

We’re immensely proud of both Hendo and vice-captain Milner for the work they did in getting the PL captains together.

The club slightly undid some of their good work in their initial decision to furlough workers are use the government’s scheme to pay them – but at least they retracted it quickly…

We now hope that big decisions like that are made with the image of the club at the forefront and not purely finances.

It remains to be seen whether players will commit to a wage deduction, which will help clubs who are no longer receiving gate incomes.