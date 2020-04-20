Emre Can admits sadness for Liverpool over title situation

Emre Can is now at Borussia Dortmund and is already a starter in their midfield.

He struggled at Juventus and was not given appropriate chances, but seems much happier back in his homeland.

The German departed Liverpool on a Bosman in 2018, so missed our Champions League victory and this season’s demolition of the Premier League.

We’re 25 points clear, but COVID-19 has curtailed football and now discussion surrounds when and even if we can get the season concluded at all.

‘The situation is extremely unfortunate and bitterly straight,’ Can told German outlet Bild.

‘Of course the championship would be deserved if the season were to be abandoned now, but the team could not celebrate with the fans who are so longing for the title. I hope that the celebration would happen later in that case.’

We hope so too – but if we were offered the chance to just finish the season and secure no.19 without a celebration – we’d snap your hand off.

That’s the reality now. Football is of secondary importance to beating the virus and getting the nation back on its feet – but it’s only right for the powers that be to make appropriate contingency plans in the meantime.

Clubs will not be able to cope financially unless we finish this season – so it’s important to get it done – behind closed doors.