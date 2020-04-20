‘It’s not just about Liverpool…’ El Hadji Diouf on the windup again with title comments

There aren’t many more people in football we have less time for than El Hadji Diouf.

The Senegalese disgraced himself when at Liverpool both on the pitch and off it – and over the past decade – has consistently spouted nonsense in the media about our club and the likes of Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher.

“Until it’s mathematically won, nothing is won yet. In football it’s never done until it’s all done,” Diouf told the Mirror.

“You can have hundred chances to be champion and you will miss it. Some years ago Liverpool were leading and everyone said that was their year but Steven Gerrard slipped and everything changed from there.

“That is football for you and so for me, life is more important than Liverpool winning the title, first we all have to be safe and be alive before talks of resuming a league or handing them the title.

“Everyone talks of Liverpool but other teams are also important,” he added. “My former team Lens in France have been trying to come up for many years and when it looked like they would this year the virus struck.

“Another team I played in, Leeds, have also been trying to come up for years and it looked like they would this year and then this happened again so for me it’s not about just Liverpool.

“I would be happy if they won it because I played there and my boy Sadio [Mane] is leading them towards it, but of course it’s not won yet.”

He hasn’t quite gone as far as ‘just null and void the season’ like Karen Brady, but he’s not far off.

The suggestion that during this season’s climax there could be a slip that enables us to throw away a 25-point lead with nine games remaining is absolutely farcical – but what else do we expect from Diouf?

We’re just sad that someone as brilliant as Sadio Mane has a relationship with him!

Still – most of what Diouf says is to garner a reaction, so we’ll stop giving him one.

Liverpool will secure the title this season – it’ll just be behind closed doors at some point over the summer.