Leipzig talks Klopp & Rummenigge RE Werner transfer

The reality is that the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically increased Rb Leipzig’s chances of holding onto Timo Werner both short-term and long-term.
The Germany striker has a release-clause which must be activated this April, but in the current financial climate, obviously no club, including Liverpool and Bayern Munich, have decided to take the punt.
We spoke to Mirror journalist Dave Maddock earlier today and he outlined the chances of big money deals at all clubs this summer (whenever the window opens) as slim.
RB Leipzig’s head of football Oliver Mintzlaff has equally explained how so far there’s been no contact from anyone.
“Neither Jurgen Klopp nor Karl-Heinz Rummenigge contacted me,” he told General-Anzeiger, via Metro.
“We are happy that we were able to extend the contract with him until 2023.
“He played a really strong first half of the season and was not the only reason why we won the autumn championship because of his 18 goals.
“We also believe that we are still a very good stage for Timo Werner on which he can develop as a German international.”
The Reds are currently training at home in quarantine conditions – but when this season returns – betting sites will be packed as fans try to predict the end of 2019/20.
Liverpool are of course the overwhelming favourites to secure the Premier League title, due to our 25 point lead – and our main concern is simply that the campaign is allowed to finalise – albeit behind closed doors.
We’ve not needed Werner this term, with the usual front-three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino performing exceptionally again.
But Divock Origi hasn’t offered much from the bench and Werner would be a significant upgrade on the Belgian, who will always be remembered as an Anfield hero, but perhaps needs a fresh challenge to find form again.
Werner scores more goals, is plenty quicker and more clinical in the box than our Champions League winning cult-hero.
We also have the option of Takumi Minamino, signed in January from Rb Salzburg, of course.
He hasn’t had too many minutes since his arrival from Austria, but there’s undeniably a talented player in there somewhere – and we think he’ll benefit plenty from a summer working under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance.
He’s not the first Liverpool signing to be eased in gently by the manager, who did the same with both Fabinho and Andy Robertson, two players now regarded as the best in the world in their respective positions.
