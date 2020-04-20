Leipzig talks Klopp & Rummenigge RE Werner transfer

The reality is that the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically increased Rb Leipzig’s chances of holding onto Timo Werner both short-term and long-term.

The Germany striker has a release-clause which must be activated this April, but in the current financial climate, obviously no club, including Liverpool and Bayern Munich, have decided to take the punt.

We spoke to Mirror journalist Dave Maddock earlier today and he outlined the chances of big money deals at all clubs this summer (whenever the window opens) as slim.

RB Leipzig’s head of football Oliver Mintzlaff has equally explained how so far there’s been no contact from anyone.

“Neither Jurgen Klopp nor Karl-Heinz Rummenigge contacted me,” he told General-Anzeiger, via Metro.