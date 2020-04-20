‘Meetings scheduled with Jurgen Klopp’ Werner to LFC takes unexpected step forward according to journalist

It was reported yesterday in Bleacher Report that Timo Werner is already taking English lessons in preparation for a Premier League transfer – and today BILD Head of Football Christian Falk told Reds that meetings with Jurgen Klopp and the player are already planned.

He doesn’t say whether these are via Zoom in the next few weeks or face-to-face at some point further down the line when restrictions are lifted, but described Klopp’s Reds as ‘big favourites’ to seal a deal.

“Werner won’t go to Inter,” Falk told PassioneInter.com.

“There are already meetings scheduled with Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool are the big favourites to buy him in the summer.”

EOTK have heard that during the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool have put transfers on hold until we know when the game is going to return – so we can only imagine these planned meetings were more of an informal arrangement to speak in the future – as we know no deal with Rb Leipzig has been agreed.

The deal does seem a smart one, and we know the club beings sorting out its future transfers years in advance in some cases, but COVID-19 has surely paused our ability to complete this one for the time being.

It wouldn’t be a great look asking players to cut wages (as we think will happen with all PL sides) and then signing a £50m striker!