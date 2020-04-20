(Video) Dejan Lovren scythes down his son in lockdown slide-tackle

Dejan Lovren is clearly missing the physical side of football!

Liverpool’s Croatian centre-back has uploaded a video to Instagram which shows him tackling his son.

Lovren takes the ball in fairness, although the youngster goes flying in the process. It’s not the first time we’ve seen him fly into a challenge of that ilk, in truth!

Like the rest of the country, Liverpool’s players are on lockdown and will not be back at Melwood until it is deemed safe to do so.

We can imagine they’re pretty frustrated, but they’ll all have big gardens to let off some steam and their meals are being prepared and supplied by nutritionist Mona Nemmer…

Like all of us, the key is to remain patient and think of the bigger picture – which we’re sure they are.