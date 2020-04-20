(Video) Wijnaldum’s 2019/20 highlights showcase best technical midfielder of his ilk

Gini Wijnaldum is one of those footballers who can do nearly everything, but still has the tactical maturity to perform exactly as requested by his manager.

That’s why he’s been pretty much an automatic starter ever since arriving in 2016.

The Dutchman can pass short and long, has exquisite technical ability which enables him to keep the ball in tight areas, can beat players without pace but through dribbling and body-feints and can actually do damage in the box – as he usually proves for the Netherlands.

Klopp asks him to stabilise our midfield though, recycling possession and providing a platform for the fullbacks to bomb on.

He does it exquisitely as this highlight reel of his performances in 2019/20 proves.

We really hope he extends his contract soon and stays with us for years to come. Invaluable.