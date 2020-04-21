Difficult path for Brozovic to Liverpool outlined by Italian journalist

Liverpool are reportedly set to compete for the signature of Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, and according to Libero (via Paisley Gates), representatives have contacted the midfielder’s agent.

But Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool are yet to make their move, but does explain in a piece for Calciomercato that the Reds’ interest in the Croatian is ‘understandable’.

The transfer news buff went on to explain that Brozovic is likely to garner attention in the next transfer window, thanks to his performances in recent season, but Inter aren’t worried about losing their talisman.

The Nerazzurri are flying high this season, keeping toe to toe with reigning Serie A champions Juventus, and the Italians intend to extend his contract beyond 2022.

However, TransferMarketWeb, claim that Brozovic’s rapidly reducing contract, and the lure of one of Europe’s most elite clubs, could force Inter into cashing in on him.

Brozovic is a classy midfielder, able to break up play in the middle of that park, with an eye for a good pass. He’d certainly be a welcome addition to our roster, if rumours are to be believed.

Maybe Dejan Lovren could have a word with his international team-mate about how boss our fans are!