Fabregas labels LFC an outstanding club & says Reds hit the jackpot with Klopp

Football all over Europe remains to be postponed until further notice, and so a lot of players have more spare time on their hands.

We’ve seen a sharp increase in the amount of Q&As on Twitter and Instagram, and one recently carried out by former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has caught our attention.

The Spaniard was asked for his thoughts on Liverpool FC – and his response was somewhat indulgent, as the Monaco star explained his admiration for the club and what it’s achieved in the last five years.

He labelled the Reds an ‘outstanding club’ and says that we ‘hit the jackpot’ when hiring Jurgen Klopp and giving him the right players and time to build something very special.

Outstanding club that hit the jackpot hiring Klopp and giving him the right players and time to build something very special. https://t.co/RuQl65jG7w — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 20, 2020

A key point to take away from Fabregas’ message is that Klopp was given time at Liverpool – not something that managers can assume is a given.

While the German boss’ pedigree was already obvious, Fenway Sports Group have given him the chance to build a legacy at Anfield and really make a difference.

And make a difference he has – Klopp has turned us from doubters to believers and has put the club right back on the perch it deservedly belongs on.