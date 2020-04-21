“I’ll start working on the accent” – Bautista down to play Klopp if movie is made about the LFC boss

Professional wrestling legend and Hollywood star Dave Bautista has jokingly put his name forward to play Jurgen Klopp, if any film was made about the German manager in the future.

This come about as the Liverpool Echo asked their followers who they’d like to see play the boss, if a Hollywood blockbuster was made about him.

The Echo’s own Joe Rimmer chimed in with the suggestion that Bautista could take up the role – and the big man himself on responded.

He quote retweeted the writer and said ‘I’ll start working on the accent’ with an emoji of a smiley face wearing sunglasses, likely pointing to the fact that he is only joking.

I’ll start working on the accent. 😎 https://t.co/rHj2tuoIJL — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 20, 2020

It is quite a fun thought though, isn’t it? I posed a similar question to my Twitter followers a few months go, but about Virgil van Dijk taking up roles in existing Hollywood blockbusters.

You can put this fella in any film as the main character – what are you picking? pic.twitter.com/nnmH87Sxhx — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) January 21, 2020

Some of the best responses I received were suggestions that big Virg would make the perfect James Bond (he does look excellent in a suit) and Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Obviously all of this is just a bit of fun, but it should be noted that Bautista starred in Final Score in which he portrayed Michael Knox, an ex-soldier who must use his skills to save the crowd at the Boleyn Ground after the stadium is overrun by armed criminals.

So never say never!