Liverpool are planning to resume training at Melwood next month – report

Liverpool are reportedly aiming to re-open Melwood and resume training as early as the second week of May, should the Government not extend current lockdown measures further.

That of course is a big ‘if’, as it depends massively on whether or not experts find that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a stage in the UK where it’s safe to ease back into normal life.

If restrictions are extended for another period the club will obviously be unable to resume training – but tentative plans are being put in place, according to the Liverpool Echo.

They report that players and staff have been informed that they are to stay at home until mid-May, where they have been since March 13.

Liverpool closed the gates at Melwood early on, to avoid the spread of infection, and just over a week later the UK was placed on a partial lockdown by Boris Johnson.

Foreign Secretary Dominc Raab announced on April 16 that there would be an extension of the lockdown measures by a further three weeks, but this is due to be reevaluated in just over a fortnight.

If there is no further extension, the Echo claim that Liverpool will resume training in preparation for the eventual return of the Premier League.