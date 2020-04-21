Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster tipped to join Rangers on loan after Swansea spell

Rhian Brewster has been linked with a move to Rangers after his spell with Swansea to link up with Steven Gerrard, who is said to be concerned over his attacking options.

This news comes from Football Insider who claim a source at the Scottish outift thinks the young Liverpool forward could be a viable option for the Gers because of connections between the two clubs.

Brewster is now in the middle of a loan spell at Swansea, where he has bagged four goals in 11 appearances, but the striker aspires to succeed at Anfield.

It was a bit of a surprise when Jurgen Klopp allowed the 20-year-old to leave on loan in the first place, with the Reds opting against strengthening in a big way last summer – and effectively losing Daniel Sturridge,

But we’re now being heavily linked with a move for Timo Werner – if that move comes off, it’s unclear where Brewster may find himself in the pecking order at Liverpool.

A move to a club like Rangers therefore would be realistic.

Hypothetically speaking, it would take injuries to two of Bobby Firmino, Divock Origi and Werner for the youngster to be considered – and that just wouldn’t be good for his continued development.