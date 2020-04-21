Nightmare: Karius has reportedly contacted FIFA over unpaid wages & wants to tear up his contract with Besiktas

Loris Karius’ career has been on a downward trajectory since that night in Kiev with Liverpool – he moved to Besiktas on a two-year loan deal, but it hasn’t gone to plan.

The German goalkeeper is reportedly desperate to escape the Turkish outfit’s talons as they’ve not paid him wages for “months he hasn’t played” and has taken the issue up with FIFA.

This news comes from A Spor (via Sport Witness) – they’ve published comments made by Besiktas board member Erdal Torunogullari on social media.

“Karius has gone to FIFA over his unpaid wages and termination of his contract. He wants us to pay him for the months he hasn’t played,” Torunogullari is alleged to have said.

“He wants to leave, and that’s his decision. We don’t want to make an undeserved payment.”

It’s not clear, in either report or in the comments, whether these unpaid wages are for time throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or simply for games Karius just hasn’t featured in.

In either scenario it sounds as if the goalkeeper wasn’t consulted over the decision, and Besiktas are refusing to pay him the wages he is contractually due – but my assumption is based on very little information.

It’s a sad state of affairs, whatever the case, as Karius did show a lot of promise early on in his career, but these comments suggest he’ll be looking for a new club this summer.