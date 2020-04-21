Sadio Mane would leave Liverpool for Real Madrid; Zinedine Zidane is a long-term admirer – report

France Football claim that Sadio Mane would only be willing to leave Anfield for one club in world football, and that’s La Liga juggernauts Real Madrid.

The Senegal superstar had a brush with Los Blancos in 2018, when Liverpool were unfortunately defeated in the Champions League final, but Mane bagged a consolation goal.

France Football suggest Zinedine Zidane has been a long-time admirer of the forward, and is interested in making a move for him in the near future.

If this rumour is to be believed, and Real Madrid manage to turn Mane’s head, it would be an immense task to replace him.

Liverpool may have Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino up top, but losing a player the calibre of the Senegalese forward would be a huge blow.

For Real Madrid, it would look like a reprisal of the Galacticos era, with Belgian star Eden Hazard signing for Los Blancos last summer.

But it remains to be seen just how accurate this rumour is – the arrival of the former Chelsea and Lille man could actually suggest the Spaniards aren’t going to be looking for another left-winger.

There’s also the question of how much money Liverpool would need to cave into Real Madrid – Mane would likely fetch a fee of over £110million and the Reds would surely resist any deal greatly.