(Video) Alisson offers message of hope & shares impressive backyard training during isolation

With footballers still unable to return to training in the UK, because of the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of players have taken to their back yards for a place to work out.

We’ve seen a host of interesting clips from Liverpool stars, including Roberto Firmino playing Mr & Mrs with wife Larissa, but our favourite videos have to be ones of players doing their thing.

Alisson has taken to Twitter to share a clip of him going through basic, yet impressive, routing in his garden, as he offers a message of hope amid uncertain times.

To captain his post, he said ‘Training helps me stay focused on my goals, in addition to staying healthy. Don’t let this pandemic take your focus off your goals. These are difficult times, but just as silver and gold are tested in fire, God tests us in tribulations.‘

Take a watch of the video below: