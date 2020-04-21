(Video) Brozovic’s best bits, as LFC said to have made contact with Croatian star

Liverpool are reportedly set to compete for the signature of Inter’s Marcelo Brozovic. According to Libero (via Paisley Gates), representatives of he Reds have contacted the midfielder’s agent.

The Nerazzurri are flying high this season, keeping toe to toe with reigning Serie A champions Juventus, but the lure of one of Europe’s elite could tempt one of their best players.

At the heart of their midfield this season, the 27-year-old Croatian has been one of the key reasons for Antonio Conte’s Inter’s success this year.

Brozovic is a classy midfielder, able to break up play in the middle of that park, with an eye for a good pass. He’d certainly be a welcome addition to our roster, if rumours are to be believed.

Take a watch of the video below (via YouTube):