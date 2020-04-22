Agent says Shaqiri subject of ‘many offers’ when transfer window opens

Xherdan Shaqiri will be targeted by multiple clubs this summer – or whenever the transfer window opens!

That’s according to his agent and brother Erdin Shaqiri.

“I think there will be many offers for Xherdan in the summer,” he told Kosovar TV station KTV, cited by Swiss publication Blick.

“Already in January, there was concrete interest from two or three clubs.

“These – their names have already been taken up in various media – will knock again.”

The Swiss is an excellent player, but after a very promising start to his Liverpool career, Shaq simply hasn’t played enough.

In 2019/20 he’s been plagued by injuries and has barely had a sniff – making just six Premier League appearances to date.

In truth, there isn’t really a natural spot for him in the side. Liverpool rely on speedy wing-forwards to stretch teams and penetrate the box, which isn’t the 28-year-old’s game.

We’d happily keep him, but would fully understand if he fancies a move for more regular minutes.

He’s at the age where he’s entitled to that – and his opportunities will continue to be limited considering we signed Takumi Minamino in January and are in the market for another top forward to provide support for Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.