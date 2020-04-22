Coutinho to Everton is ‘feasible’ says journalist

Coutinho moving to Everton from Barcelona is not an impossibility, claims journalist Dean Jones.

Liverpool’s former no.10 has endured a tough two and a half years after forcing an exit from Anfield – failing to live up to his massive price-tag at Barcelona and not even managing to secure a regular starting spot at his loan club Bayern Munich.

We know for a fact the Brazilian would love a return to Liverpool, but there is no chance of us allowing it. He’d still be expensive and the Reds don’t splash serious cash on players in their late twenties – especially ones who handed in a transfer request the day before the season started in their first stint at the club…

Coutinho’s stock has fallen to such a level though that Everton reckon they can snare him!

“He won’t be at Barcelona and he has to consider his next move because he’s in a spiral. The Bayern move has been OK, but no signs they want him permanently,” Jones writes in Bleacher Report.

“I would say La Liga is an option at a different club, but financially nobody will be able to do that. So, he comes back to England on loan. Tottenham, Chelsea or Everton are my guesses.

“Everton is more feasible than you’d imagine.”

The plus side of this hypothetical Everton move for Coutinho for would be a return to Merseyside – a place he was happy amongst Liverpool’s Brazilian contingent. Carlo Ancelotti is also a brilliant manager and top players will be more likely to head to our neighbours than before the Italian took charge.

But Coutinho is a player who deserves Champions League football. Let’s not forget, he’s the third most expensive footballer of all time and has world-class ability.

We’d be flabbergasted if he joined Everton, in short.