Fabregas’s Liverpool ‘jackpot’ comment ignores work done behind the scenes

We’re probably looking too much into this, and perhaps should just take the compliment, but the inference that Liverpool’s success is down to the lucky break of hiring Jurgen Klopp ignores the years of planning that has gone on behind the scenes at Liverpool FC.

Cesc Fabregas gave his opinion on Liverpool during a Twitter Q&A, rightly suggesting that getting Klopp as manager in 2015 and then arming him with brilliant transfers has enabled us to build something ‘very special’.

Outstanding club that hit the jackpot hiring Klopp and giving him the right players and time to build something very special. https://t.co/RuQl65jG7w — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 20, 2020

But was it a jackpot, or simply targeting the right man and securing him for the future?

FSG were criticised in the past for the manner in which they dealt in the transfer market, but since appointing Michael Edwards as sporting director, we’ve been exemplary in that department.

We’d suggest Liverpool’s current position as one of the world’s best teams is primarily down to Klopp, but the manner in which the club has been run since his appointment has been tremendous – and is certainly no fluke.

Now we just need the season to get back underway so Liverpool can secure the title we’ve earned.