Sadio Mane explains the genius of Jurgen Klopp

There’s been some outlandish claims over the past few weeks regarding Sadio Mane moving to Real Madrid when the transfer window opens – whenever that may be.

But it’s nothing more than lazy rumours. The Senegalese is very happy at Anfield and is tied down to a long-term contract. And in this current financial climate, nobody could afford him anyway.

Mane has spoken about his relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp, which as we know, is very good.

“He is somebody that is full of life, he is somebody who makes us all responsible as players, which is very important for a player on the field,” said Mane, cited in the Mirror.

“He is a coach who knows how to handle you off the field, too. Sometimes he can be hard with his players, but it’s for positive reasons and that’s helped us a lot on the field. It is quite impressive, in fact, if you got to know him to understand all of that.”

Along with Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk, Mane is a contender for Liverpool’s Player of the Season – and consequently the Premier League Player of the Season to boot.

We’re not sure when these awards will be handed out, as it’s obviously dependent on when the season resumes.

Liverpool have a 25 point lead and will clinch the title with just six more points. Considering there’s nine games to play, it’s a formality.