Sporting director hints his club may have to sell Liverpool targets

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s director of sport Max Eberl has admitted his side will likely have to sell players this year to balance the books amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool have been linked with two of their star players – Denis Zakaria and Marcus Thuram [Echo] – who were previously rated at a combined cost of €100m – but that will no doubt drop significantly if Gladbach need the money.

“We have no risk of bankruptcy or the like. Of course, we also have to try to make up for the deficits of millions,” Eberl told German outlet Express.

Zakaria is a holding midfielder who was enjoying a tremendous campaign before coronavirus curtailed the season.

Liverpool though have Fabinho in the anchoring role – and have absolutely no reason to replace him – especially given captain Jordan Henderson is an excellent alternative at the base of midfield.

Thuram plays as either a centre-forward or on the left, so theoretically, the son of legendary Frenchman Lillian could arrive and provide some support to the front-three in more than one position…

We haven’t seen enough of him to comment, but would prefer Timo Werner – who also plays either centrally or on the left but has 27 goals this term compared to Thuram’s 10.