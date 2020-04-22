(Video) Klopp explains how his players are his sons in brilliant speech

Jurgen Klopp is a superb speaker, isn’t he?

And remember, he’s delivering such wisdom in a second language – and he often explains how his English frustrates him as he can’t use the range of words he does in German.

But we think he does just fine!

In this interview with Football Daily, Liverpool’s boss speaks passionately about how he sees his players as sons – and that as a result – there is time for warmth, fun, but also criticism.

One of Klopp’s biggest strengths is his incredible positivity and belief – and this has clearly rubbed off on his team. The first half of this season was characterised by late winning goals – and the manner in which the side basically won every game enabled us to build a massive lead, which will result in a title once football returns.