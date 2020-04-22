(Video) Naby Keita’s best bits from 2019/20 remind us of his serious talent

Liverpool fans have been desperate for Naby Keita to fulfil his undeniable potential for closing on two years, now.

The Guinean has tremendous attributes, including a superb touch and a wonderful through-ball – which makes him different from our other options in central midfield.

Partly down to injuries, but also because of inconsistent performances, Keita has not yet been able to make himself an automatic starter under Jurgen Klopp – the only big money signing under the German’s reign that can be said of.

Still, we have faith and will continue to do so. When football returns, we’re backing Liverpool’s no.8 to get in the side and thrive.

Check out his highlights from this season so far – there’s a serious player in there somewhere!