(Video) Tony Bellew winds up Jamie Carragher on Zoom call

Everton fan and former heavyweight boxer Tony Bellew tried to tease Jamie Carragher about Liverpool missing out on the title last season via a Sky Sports Zoom call…

Bellew said we’d never see him again in the spotlight when he hung his gloves up, but he’s struggled to keep to his word!

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds earned 97 points but were pipped to the post by Manchester City in 2018/19.

Still, we won the Champions League and have racked up a 25 point lead in the Premier League this term – so we’re not sure Bellew’s taunts will sting!

Everton have a brilliant manager in Carlo Ancelotti, and we actually back them to do well next season once the Italian has a little more time to mould his side.