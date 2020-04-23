Carragher explains how Suarez initially lied about biting Ivanovic

Jamie Carragher has explained how Luis Suarez initially tried to suggest he’d not bitten Branislav Ivanovic after taking a chunk out of the Serbian’s arm at the back end of the 2012/13 season!

In a game v Chelsea, in which Suarez was easily the best player on the field – scoring and assisting – he got into a tussle with Ivanovic off the ball, with the centre-back screaming in shock and pain shortly afterwards.

It turned out Suarez had bitten him, and if the tv shots were not conclusive, the huge mark on the Chelsea player’s arm certainly was.

“When he came in the dressing room – I think we were starting to get things going on and things getting said to us about stuff that had gone on – Luis actually denied it at first!” Carragher told Sky Sports and cited by the Daily Star.

“Maybe he hoped the cameras hadn’t picked it up. But I actually think that it had a massive effect on Liverpool next season. I think Suarez then got a seven or eight game ban and I think he missed the first four or five games of the following season.

“That was the season Liverpool almost won the title, Suarez was the best player in the league. But there were two games Liverpool dropped points in.”

Suarez missed the first five games of the next season, which was the 13/14 campaign in which we almost won the title…

In those first five games we dropped four points – so who’s to say if the Uruguayan was there we wouldn’t have nicked a few more – especially given his form that season was literally phenomenal.

An amazing, amazing footballer – but at times – a complete idiot. We guess that was part of his mad genius.