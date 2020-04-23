‘I’d have to grow a mullet’ Reds react differently to latest kit leak video

The latest video of Liverpool’s new kit for 2020/21, made by Nike, has gotten a largely mixed reaction online.

We tweeted the video this morning, and while some admit the white and teal trimmed design is growing on them – others remain less convinced!

For what it’s worth – we like it. The colours remind us a of the strip in the mid-90s and we think the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah will look especially sharp in it.

New Balance have made some terrific home shirts, but this effort by Nike is decent.

We don’t think it’s as good as NB’s shirt this season or their best effort in 2017/18, but better than the collared shirt from 18/19 where we won the Champions League.

The back of that collar though 🤮 I’d have to grow a mullet I’m afraid (although I couldn’t justify paying £70 for a shirt anyway) — Patrick 🦈 🏆x6 (@patrickriordan) April 23, 2020

It's proper grown on me, love it after seeing this!! — Mentality Giant Reds (@JDSFITNESS_87) April 23, 2020

Looks great… you better get to @Specsavers lad 😂 — Ben James (@BenJames81) April 23, 2020

Actually that's well nice up close!! It's grew on me day by day 😍 — Mentality Giant Reds (@JDSFITNESS_87) April 22, 2020