Liverpool have offered Willian a Bosman contract – Report

Liverpool have offered Willian a contract with ‘very favourable conditions’ reports Spanish outlet SPORT, translated by Sports Witness.

Interestingly, their article actually focuses on Coutinho potentially heading to Chelsea – and simply lists Liverpool’s keenness for 31-year-old Willian and has no secondary information.

Willian and Coutinho share the same agency, so perhaps SPORT got an extra bit of information when researching the news regarding Phil’s Barca exit – but the source still seems a little shoddy to us.

Chelsea’s Brazilian is a good player – a technical genius with good speed over the first five-yards – but his numbers have never been exceptional in terms of creativity or goals.

Still, if we’re offloading Xherdan Shaqiri, Willian might be a nice option from the bench – considering he can play in both wide areas and centrally.

We famously went after Willian in 2013, but sadly couldn’t get the deal over the line as the midfielder signed for the Blues despite having a medical at Spurs. Maybe seven years later, we’ll get it done!