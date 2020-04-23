Lovren takes the mickey out of Mo Salah’s topless Instagram post

When your mates upload photos to Instagram of themselves half-naked and smouldering, you’re fully entitled to rip them to shreds – so we’re backing Dejan Lovren on this one!

Liverpool’s Croatian defender teased Salah and is the top comment on the Instagram picture below – asking his best friend, ‘So you have photo sessions at home…?’

Lovren isn’t convinced the snap is a current one – as due to isolation rules – Salah wouldn’t have been at a studio in order to get the photo done – unless his wife Makka gave him a hand!

In fairness to Mo, he’s in pretty exemplary physical shape – so if anyone can get away with it – it’s him.

We’ve piled on the weight during isolation due to half-hourly trips to the fridge, but we imagine the Liverpool squad has been a little more disciplined.