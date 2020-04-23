‘Tell him I’ll f*ck his mother!’ What really happened during Diouf and Gerrard’s infamous fight

El Hadji Diouf would have got absolutely battered by Steven Gerrard in any kind of physical fight, so we think he’s lucky our former captain can’t speak French!

Florent Sinama-Pongolle, our former French prodigy who never fulfilled his potential, has explained a story of when the pair nearly came to blows in a pre-season game.

Gerrard was angry at Diouf for not passing and the Senegalese clown lost his head.

“[It was] half-time of a pre-season game… fight between Diouf and Gerrard. I was traumatised,” the 35-year-old said during an Instagram live session.

“Can you imagine the young ones seeing this and thinking that’s what professionals are like at that level?

“At half-time, in the dressing room, Stevie G is all like, ‘you have to pass, you have to pass’ – and [Diouf] just loses it. He didn’t speak English, his English was rubbish, so you know what he did? They hated each other so much…

“Steven Gerrard arrives and he insults Diouf: ‘Hey, you f*cker’. And Diouf couldn’t answer, so he grabs Gerard Houllier and says: ‘Tell him I’ll f*ck his mother!’. He came in and said: ‘I’m not his mate, I’ll do him in straight away’.”

Diouf arrived at Liverpool in 2002 after the World Cup and hopes for him were extraordinarily high – enhanced by a debut brace v Southampton.

But after that game, he scored just four more goals in two seasons – receiving a ban for spitting in the face of a young Celtic fan and embarrassing us all with his behaviour off the field as much he did on it.

An awful person who has done nothing but moan and whine in the media about Liverpool and Gerrard throughout a career that saw him end up in the Malaysian Premier League.