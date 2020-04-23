Timo Werner ‘ready to sign for Liverpool’ – Sky Sports

There’s been a big breaking news story this evening from Sky Sports, who claim definitively that Timo Werner will sign for Liverpool should we meet his release-clause which they say expires on June 15.

Previously, we’d been told that the clause, around £52m, expires in April – but Sky’s claim suggests we have a little more time than previously assumed.

They do also state, rather oddly, that it is not our intention to make a move for the Germany forward before his clause expires.

If we want to sign him, as Sky’s transfer guru Kaveh Solhekol says, then why would we wait until a point Rb Leipzig can demand over £52m…?

Perhaps there is already some kind of agreement between Liverpool and the Bundesliga outfit – as Michael Edwards will have been doing his due diligence and working on this one for some time – given the length of our interest.

This is speculation of course, but the timing of Sky’s announcement also seems a little odd considering we know for a fact that Liverpool won’t be making any serious new moves in the current climate of pandemic until we know what’s going to happen regarding football’s return.

At EOTK, we think Werner will become a Liverpool player and that something is already sorted behind the scenes – but we’ll have to wait a while before anything is confirmed.