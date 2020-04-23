(Video) Firmino practises no-look finishes as his wife does best Bogdan impression

It’s good to see Roberto Firmino scoring goals at home again!

The Brazilian has uploaded a video to Instagram which shows him scoring some goals in his back-garden, with his wife Larissa between the sticks.

Bobby does his trademark no-look finish, although in fairness, his Mrs isn’t offering her goal an awful lot of protection!

Firmino is a key component for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and is as important for us defensively as he is offensively.

He might not score the number of goals he should, considering he positions he gets into and the fact he plays up top for the world’s best teams – but his contribution to the team’s cause is vital.