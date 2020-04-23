(Video) John Terry admits Anfield much better than Stamford Bridge

From our experiences of Stamford Bridge, it’s one of the worst stadiums in the country. The Chelsea fans care much more about singing the ‘Sign On’ song, the Steven Gerrard one or just ‘Murderers’ than they do about actually supporting their own team.

So we’re not surprised their former captain John Terry claiming that Anfield is the best ground he’s played at – including the Bridge.

Terry was speaking to Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports about the rivalry between Liverpool and Chelsea that grew in the mid-noughties.

Although Chelsea had the better team, we often won the individual battles – most notably in the Champions League semi-final in 2005 and the FA Cup semi a year later.