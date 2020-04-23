(Video) New Liverpool kit looks great in latest video leak

This kit has grown on us quite quickly, you know.

Nike’s effort for next season has already been leaked far and wide, but we’ve not yet seen a video of the home shirt that features the white and teal trim.

It’s very sharp looking – and the clip below actually includes the tags on the shirt – too.

We imagine it will be officially launched in the near future, although the pandemic will likely be affecting plans to have all the players modelling it together.