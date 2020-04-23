(Video) Trent scores worldy chip with Mane as he storms FIFA Invitational first round

Anyone who knows Trent Alexander-Arnold, or at least of him, will be aware of his insane competitive streak.

So we imagine he’ll be very happy with his 5-1 win over Manchester United fan Tom Grennan in the FIFA Invitational tournament currently taking place, that also includes Raheem Sterling, Andre Gomes and Wilf Zaha.

Trent is Liverpool’s best FIFA player – according to himself – anyway!

And this goal he scored with Sadio Mane to confirm the demolition of Grennan suggests he might be telling the truth.