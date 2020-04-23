‘What year is this?’ ‘Brilliant stop-gap…’ Reds react to Willian transfer news

Posted by
Without much on the table football wise today, much discussion on Twitter has been in regards to the claims made in Spanish outlet SPORT [translated by Sports Witness] regarding Willian’s possible switch to Liverpool…

The Brazilian is out of contract at Chelsea and is leaving the club after seven years – and SPORT reckon Liverpool have approached the 31-year-old with a favourable contract in regards to him signing on a Bosman for next season.

Liverpool rarely snare players in their thirties – and in fact, the only players over 30 to have arrived under Jurgen Klopp’s management are Alex Manninger and Ragnar Klavan!

But Willian is a level above these two, clearly, and is still a regular for Brazil.

If Xherdan Shaqiri leaves for money and Adam Lallana departs on a Bosman of his own, Willian could well be a smart option on a two-year deal – while Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are still coming through the ranks.

