‘What year is this?’ ‘Brilliant stop-gap…’ Reds react to Willian transfer news

Without much on the table football wise today, much discussion on Twitter has been in regards to the claims made in Spanish outlet SPORT [translated by Sports Witness] regarding Willian’s possible switch to Liverpool…

The Brazilian is out of contract at Chelsea and is leaving the club after seven years – and SPORT reckon Liverpool have approached the 31-year-old with a favourable contract in regards to him signing on a Bosman for next season.

Liverpool rarely snare players in their thirties – and in fact, the only players over 30 to have arrived under Jurgen Klopp’s management are Alex Manninger and Ragnar Klavan!

But Willian is a level above these two, clearly, and is still a regular for Brazil.

If Xherdan Shaqiri leaves for money and Adam Lallana departs on a Bosman of his own, Willian could well be a smart option on a two-year deal – while Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are still coming through the ranks.

