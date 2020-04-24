Carragher & Neville get into Twitter spat – after Gary accuses LFC of being ‘desperate’ and ‘nauseating’

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are never shy in coming forward when they disagree with each other – and that proved to be the case again today!

Liverpool’s former defender wrote a piece for the Telegraph about the end of this season – stating that even if no more matches can be played – sides still need to be promoted and relegated, despite the protestations from the bottom teams.

Neville claimed that the ‘desperation’ of teams at the top is ‘equally as nauseating,’ which was quite a weird thing to say – considering Liverpool have not gone public in demanding the season is completed once.

There is no noise from the top that’s the point! They would be accused of being insensitive but clubs near the bottom are quite public on it. Thanks for the concern for the family! https://t.co/WTBSzZliCd — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 24, 2020

The Bundesliga is starting on May 9, behind closed doors in controlled circumstances – and we hope that sets a precedent for the Premier League to also come back in a similar manner.

We’d hate the season to finish early, as even if the title is awarded, it’ll have an asterisk next to it – but at this stage – anything that gets us no.19 will be better than nothing.