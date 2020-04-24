Ian Doyle clears up Willian to Liverpool rumours

Willian of Chelsea is not an option for Liverpool, despite recent claims that the Brazilian is being targeted as a potential Bosman arrival.

That’s according to Ian Doyle of the Echo, who tweeted the claims yesterday.

Willian of Chelsea is not one of the players being considered by #LFC at this moment in time — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 23, 2020

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer and would be a natural replacement for the experience of Adam Lallana and the likely departing Xherdan Shaqiri – especially given that he would’t cost a penny.

But it’s not really like Liverpool to bring in players over 30, and in truth, Willian probably limit the game-time of players like Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott – two very impressive youngsters coming through the ranks.

In the current pandemic though, we think the likelihood of ins and outs will be smaller. We can see Liverpool hedging their bets and sticking with a tried and tested squad than making big, potentially risky changes.

Maybe Timo Werner will arrive, or a young defender to help at left-back, but we can’t see too much else going down.