Milner says Harvey Elliott ‘has to play’ because he’s so good

There’s some great content on LFCTV, in which Pep Lijnders interviews Harvey Elliott on Zoom.

Liverpool’s youngster recently turned 17 and is one of the breakthrough stars from this season – given he made multiple appearances in the cups and shone on most occasions.

Elliott explained how James Milner is his idol, before Lijnders interestingly replied that Liverpool’s no.7 rates the youngster so highly he says he needs minutes.

“I always ask Milly—by the way, he thinks very highly of you—and he says ‘he needs to play’” Lijnders told the teenager.

“He spoke about a few other players at different clubs, young and the coaches really like them, but they don’t play them.”

Elliott, buoyed by the news, went on to state his lofty ambitions for his Liverpool career. It’s fair to say he’s aiming fairly high!

“To win everything, obviously with this club,” he said.

“I strive to be like a Steven Gerrard, I just want to be as big of a legend as him and win the Premier League, Champions League with this amazing club.

“For me, that’s what I strive towards, and I want to help the club in every way possible to accomplish these things.”

Elliott is a sublime technician and has a wand of a left foot, and we’re over the moon he’s looking up to Milner as someone whose example he should follow.

Nobody works harder than Milner and the Englishman has got every ounce out of his considerable talent over 20 years in the top flight. If Elliott fulfils his potential, he could become anything he wants to be.

Obviously, he’ll need to keep his head and the fame and attention that surrounds being a Liverpool player at his age is going to be something the likes of us cannot comprehend.