Null & Void off the table but Premier League Play-Offs a possibility – UEFA

There’s some more updates on what could happen to the 2019/20 football season from UEFA’s meeting yesterday.
The key component that has been reached is that the final 2019/20 tables across Europe must be ‘based on sporting merit’ – meaning there is no chance of a ‘null and void’.
However, this only regards the qualification for UEFA’s tournaments next season – so doesn’t necessarily guarantee Liverpool as champions. That would be a decision made by the Premier League.
ESPN journalist Dale Johnson has outlined the discussions via a Twitter thread:
Obviously, UEFA wants everyone to finish their seasons, but it accepts this may not be possible if:
– governments place an official order prohibiting sports events
– continuing the season creates insurmountable economic problems and risks long-term financial instability
— Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) April 23, 2020
If a league cannot be completed in full, UEFA prefers leagues to finish the season with a different format, which suggests possible small playoff systems.
"Preferable domestic competitions restart with a different format in a manner which would facilitate sporting merit."
— Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) April 23, 2020
Ideally, the Premier League will be finished in a controlled, behind closed doors environment – as the Bundesliga is planning to do starting May 9.
This though depends on a myriad of factors that ever-changing in regards to the pandemic and largely out the control of football’s governing bodies anyway.
If we were to win the title on a ‘points per game’ basis it would feel a little hollow – but it shouldn’t. The pandemic isn’t Liverpool’s fault and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were 25 points clear at the time the season was suspended. We’ll be deserved champions however it’s awarded.
COMMENTS