Null & Void off the table but Premier League Play-Offs a possibility – UEFA

There’s some more updates on what could happen to the 2019/20 football season from UEFA’s meeting yesterday.

The key component that has been reached is that the final 2019/20 tables across Europe must be ‘based on sporting merit’ – meaning there is no chance of a ‘null and void’.

However, this only regards the qualification for UEFA’s tournaments next season – so doesn’t necessarily guarantee Liverpool as champions. That would be a decision made by the Premier League.

ESPN journalist Dale Johnson has outlined the discussions via a Twitter thread:

Obviously, UEFA wants everyone to finish their seasons, but it accepts this may not be possible if: – governments place an official order prohibiting sports events

– continuing the season creates insurmountable economic problems and risks long-term financial instability — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) April 23, 2020

If a league cannot be completed in full, UEFA prefers leagues to finish the season with a different format, which suggests possible small playoff systems. "Preferable domestic competitions restart with a different format in a manner which would facilitate sporting merit." — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) April 23, 2020

Ideally, the Premier League will be finished in a controlled, behind closed doors environment – as the Bundesliga is planning to do starting May 9.

This though depends on a myriad of factors that ever-changing in regards to the pandemic and largely out the control of football’s governing bodies anyway.

If we were to win the title on a ‘points per game’ basis it would feel a little hollow – but it shouldn’t. The pandemic isn’t Liverpool’s fault and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were 25 points clear at the time the season was suspended. We’ll be deserved champions however it’s awarded.