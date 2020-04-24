Three players Liverpool should sign this summer

With just two wins needed Liverpool are tantalisingly close to winning the Premier League for the first time in their history.

However, football stands still for no man and it is important that the Reds capitalise on their success by improving their squad this summer.

Although they have dominated their rivals in the league, Liverpool came up short in their defence of the Champions League as they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

The Reds also failed to deliver in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, further highlighting that their squad isn’t deep enough at the moment.

Read on as we look at three players who would undoubtedly be excellent additions to Liverpool’s ranks for the 2020/21 campaign.

Timo Werner – RB Leipzig

One of the most popular football predictions made by punters on OLBG.com in recent weeks has been to tip RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to move to Anfield.

The German star has been strongly linked with Liverpool after bagging 27 goals in 36 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions this term.

While Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are a fearsome trio, they have no real competition for their places in the starting XI.

Werner’s signing would ramp things up in that respect and give Liverpool a much better chance of challenging on numerous fronts next season.

Ben White – Brighton & Hove Albion

White has been hugely impressive on loan at Leeds United this season and looks ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

While Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the clear first choice pairing at Liverpool, adding another quality centre-half into the mix is a must this summer.

Joel Matip missed a large chunk of the current campaign through injury, while Dejan Lovren has repeatedly proven to be a liability defensively.

White is the type of player who would thrive under Jurgen Klopp and his addition to the squad would be another positive move.

Jamal Lewis – Norwich City

Good quality left-backs are difficult to find – a point which highlights how fortunate Liverpool are to have Andy Robertson on their books.

However, if Klopp ever needs to replace Robertson due to injury or squad rotation it is generally James Milner who he uses in that position.

Milner never lets anyone down wherever he plays, but he isn’t getting any younger and left-back is not his natural position.

With that in mind, a move for Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis makes perfect sense as he would bolster Liverpool’s defensive options.