(Video) Timo Werner scoring goals for Liverpool edit goes viral

There’s a fantastic edit doing the rounds on Twitter made by @lfcjamiev3 that shows Timo Werner linking up with Liverpool’s forwards Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – and scoring and assisting goals!

The video creator cleverly finds passes and chances that link up between Liverpool and Rb Leipzig over the past few seasons and puts them together seamlessly.

Yesterday, Sky Sports claimed Werner was ready to sign for Liverpool, should we reach an agreement with his club.

We already knew this really, but right now, the potential switch is up in the air due to the impact of COVID-19 on football finances and therefore the transfer market.