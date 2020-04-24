(Video) Trent batters Atsu 4-1 at FIFA 20 and advances to quarterfinal

Trent Alexander-Arnold is emerging as the favourite for the ePremier League Invitational – following another thumping win in the Last 16.

Liverpool’s right-back beat Newcastle’s Christian Atsu 4-1, after defeating Manchester United representative Tom Grennan 5-1 in the opening round.

In the clip below, you’ll see him rounding off the FIFA 20 win with a tidy finish with Roberto Firmino!

We can imagine due to Trent’s outrageous competitive streak that he’s been practising for weeks in the buildup to this – and we’re backing him to go all the way!