‘Virgil van Stiff…’ James Milner teases van Dijk for poor yoga technique

James Milner uploaded a snap to Instagram yesterday that reminded us of his ‘old man’ celebration from 12 months ago!

He scored against Cardiff in a 2-0 win and subsequently began to limp along on an imaginary walking stick.

Milner has compared this pose though to how team-mate Virgil van Dijk looks during yoga sessions!

As we know, the teams meet twice a week via Zoom to do a from-home yoga workout – and it appears our brilliant Dutchman is perhaps not as flexible as he is powerful.

Here’s Milner’s caption, and the snap below:

12 months ago… and how the tables have turned… now @virgilvandijk looks older than me in our yoga sessions! #onthisday #virgilvanstiff #stuckindownwarddog