Coutinho called Liverpool after it became clear Bayern didn’t want him permanently – report

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho reportedly got in touch with Liverpool, after it emerged that Bayern Munich didn’t want to make his move permanent.

The Brazilian has been a shadow of his former self at the Nou Camp, and has only shown flashes of his brilliance in the Bundesliga.

Sport, a Spanish outlet, claim that Coutinho immediately called up Liverpool, once it became clear Bayern didn’t want him permanently, but faced rejection from his former employer.

The ‘little magician’ was said to be desperate to return to Anfield, after his dream move to Barcelona – and failed move to Germany – didn’t turn out to be all it was cracked up to be.

There is no doubt the midfielder still possesses world-class talent – he’s just been unable to get his shine back since departing Anfield – but a return to Liverpool doesn’t seem likely.

The price tag required to re-sign Coutinho would be gargantuan, and for a player we simply don’t need anymore, it likely wouldn’t be worth it,

The Metro claim that this rejection from Liverpool could see the Brazilian return to the Premier League in a similar way to Cesc Fabregas, and join one of the Reds’ rivals.

The same report suggests that Everton, Leicester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all suitable destinations.