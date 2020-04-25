Government to start talks this week over the Premier League’s return – BBC

The Government plans to begin talks this week about resuming all major sporting events in the UK as soon as possible.

According to the BBC, the move was described by a source close to the plans as a “quickening of the pace” and intended to help sport resume “within weeks”, if progress is made.

Regular meetings will take place with health experts, and the Prime Minister has been briefed on the plan.

Each specific sport will have its own plan, but testing, social distancing, hygiene standards and strict limits on the numbers of people allowed in venues would all be debated.

But this will only happen if officials get clear indications that the spread of COIVD-19 continues to slow down and general testing is made more available.

As of now, all major sporting events in the UK have been postponed indefinitely. The Premier League among them, almost every supporter is desperate for the beautiful game to return.

The return of English football would usher in a domestic title for Liverpool – and after the grief us fans experience on a daily basis over a ‘tainted title’, shouts for a ‘null and void’ season and the rest of it, we at least deserve what we are owed.

Obviously health is paramount – but when the Premier League is safe to resume, we can’t wait to get our hands on that trophy!