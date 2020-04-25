(Image) New photo of LFC’s Nike 2020/21 kit with gold CWC patch surfaces online

You’ve probably seen a lot of photos, videos and mock-ups of Liverpool’s Nike 2020/21 kit being thrown about online – and here’s a another!

Footy Headlines have published an article which includes an exclusive, high-definition photograph of our home shirt for next season with the FIFA Club World Cup winners’ patch on it.

This source is usually spot on when it comes to wearables in football, so we’re taking their word on this one as gospel, as it lines up with what’s already been reported about all three kits.

In the new photo, you can see the shade of red Nike have gone for and an inclusion of white stripes under the arms that wasn’t mentioned before.

Take a look at the photo below:

One of the nicest kits we’ve had in recent seasons imo, second only to the 17/18 home kit, for me pic.twitter.com/xR8dlzCnoG — Josh (@KloppStyle) April 25, 2020