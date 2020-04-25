(Images) LFC’s Nike 2020/21 GK kits have been leaked online

There has been a lot of coverage of Liverpool new home kit by Nike for the 2020/21 season, but there has now been a leak of the goalkeeper kits too.

It seems a matter of time before the club just comes out with official photographs of these kits, to be honest, but we don’t know the process behind the scenes.

There surely can’t be a responsible way to get the players together for a photo-shoot, before Premier League football is given the green light to resume.

Anyway, the goalkeeper kits are stunning – as revealed by Footy Headlines – there is a bright orange one with black features and a charcoal-back one with white features.

Take a look at the photos below:

#LFC's new goalkeeper kits for the 2020/21 season by Nike, as revealed by @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/eJ0TeF3oSG — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) April 25, 2020