Jurgen Klopp’s wife’s does her bit for local community with random act of kindness

Jurgen Klopp’s wife, Ulla, has made headlines with week for an act of generosity toward workers in her local supermarket in Formby.

She is said to have visited a Waitrose in the area and handed out £50 vouchers to those who are still working, despite the pandemic gripping the nation.

This story was first picked up by the Liverpool Echo who claim that she handed out 20 of these vouchers to workers.

The report goes on to explain that all the vouchers were then collected by managers so the benefits of them could be distributed among the staff evenly – you love to see it.

These (relatively) small acts of kindness are what gives us all hope. Ulla didn’t have to go into the shop and do anything other than buy some groceries.

She’s gone out of her way to do something for people in the community where she lives, she’s a credit to herself and her family.

As far as I’m concerned, she can be labelled an adopted Scouser as this isn’t the first time we’ve been bowled over by Klopp’s better half.

Earlier this year, we reported on a story of how Ulla convinced the German boss to sign a contract extension with Liverpool – citing her love for the city as a reason for them to stay longer.