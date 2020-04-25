Liverpool have contacted Lazio over Joaquín Correa, according to Rome-based outlet

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Lazio over forward Joaquín Correa, even though the Argentine international has recently signed a contract extension with the Serie A outfit.

This news comes from Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero (via The Laziali), and the claim is that he is an alternative to RB Leipzig star Timo Werner.

The German international’s supposed move to Liverpool is reportedly on the ropes, because of complications with the coronavirus pandemic, with terms of his release clause being cited as a major issue.

A move for Correa would make sense for Liverpool; the Lazio man isn’t too dissimilar from Roberto Firmino, in terms of playing style. The Argentina international primarily operates as a second striker, and has netted eight times in 27 Serie A appearances this season.

The only thing that doesn’t make sense is his release clause which is reported as high as £70million – if we are baulking at £52million for Werner, how are we not doing the same at that figure for Correa?

While the move would make a great deal of sense, and the player is definitely good enough to play for us, the numbers just don’t add up and I’m not sure there’s much in this one.